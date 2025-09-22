KazMunayGas and ExxonMobil concur on advancing oil and gas tech

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas (KMG) and ExxonMobil agreed to cooperate on advanced technologies in the oil and gas sector, focusing on innovation and production efficiency. During a meeting in New York, KMG’s Chairman Askhat Khassenov and ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President Peter Larden signed a cooperation agreement.

