Presidents Tokayev and Trump hold talks on bilateral cooperation

Kazakhstan Materials 22 September 2025 19:40 (UTC +04:00)

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York to discuss the future of Kazakhstan-United States relations, Trend reports.

The leaders focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, with President Trump emphasizing the importance of expanding economic and trade ties between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on current international issues, underlining the strategic partnership and dialogue between Kazakhstan and the United States.

