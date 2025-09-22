Azerbaijan develops master plans for 12 cities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan is undertaking large-scale reconstruction in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, said Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, Trend reports.

As he addressed the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Guliyev noted that master plans have been prepared for 12 cities in these regions, with eight already completed following modern urban planning and ecological standards. Plans for 90 villages and settlements have also been developed.

He added that 28 settlements, including six cities, have already welcomed returning internally displaced persons. Today, more than 50,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated areas.

“Over the past four years, three international airports, 4,000 kilometers of roads and highways, new railway infrastructure, residential buildings, healthcare facilities, and schools have been built,” Guliyev noted.

He added that the liberated territories hold significant renewable energy potential and have been officially designated as a “Green Energy Zone.” In the past four years, 38 hydroelectric plants have been commissioned, cutting 620,000 tons of carbon emissions, with solar and wind projects also in development.

“This is more than reconstruction—it’s a complete reimagining of entire regions with modern urban and ecological standards, creating new opportunities for private investment across multiple sectors,” Guliyev said.

“None of these transformations could be achieved without reliable, visionary, and capable private-sector partners. We firmly believe that public-private partnerships are key to high-quality, sustainable urban development,” he added.