Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss expanding trade and investment ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to discuss a wide range of issues related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

President Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the United States, noting that the U.S. is one of the country’s key investment partners. “A favorable regime has been established in Kazakhstan for foreign investors,” he said, highlighting opportunities across sectors including energy, transport and logistics, digitalization, and agriculture.

Secretary Lutnick expressed the United States’ interest in further developing joint trade, industrial, transport, logistics, and investment projects with Kazakhstan, reinforcing the shared goal of deepening economic collaboration.