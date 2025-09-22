Fitch affirms Halyk Bank’s stability, highlighting Kazakhstan’s financial resilience
Photo: Halyk Bank
Fitch Ratings has confirmed Halyk Bank’s long-term rating at "BBB-" with a stable outlook, citing its strong market position, profitability, capitalization, and liquidity in Kazakhstan’s banking sector. The bank's asset quality has improved significantly, and high profitability is expected through 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy