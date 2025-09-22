Azerbaijan sees surge in foreign direct investments from Qatar
Qatar invested $2.2 million in Azerbaijan’s economy in the first half of 2025. This marks a 12.7-fold increase compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the growth, Qatar’s share of total FDI in Azerbaijan remained at just 0.1 percent.
