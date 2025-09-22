Kyrgyzstan, OPEC Fund sign $50M in financing to support reforms and expand water access

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 22. The Kyrgyz Republic has secured $50 million in new loan agreements with the OPEC Fund for International Development, aimed at driving key reforms and expanding access to essential services across the country. The agreements were finalized during a high-level visit to Bishkek by OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, who is also engaging with senior government officials to deepen collaboration between the Fund and the Kyrgyz government, Trend reports.

The first loan, valued at $20 million, will support the *Water Supply and Sanitation Universal Access Program* (Phase 1). This initiative will modernize water infrastructure in 126 rural villages across the Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Osh regions, benefitting approximately 450,000 people. Additionally, the project will enhance sanitation facilities for vulnerable households and public institutions, improving health and hygiene standards for local communities.

A second loan agreement, worth $30 million, will finance the First Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Development Program, marking the OPEC Fund’s first policy-based operation in Kyrgyzstan. This program will fund critical reforms in the energy sector, improve social services, strengthen fiscal sustainability, and enhance the business environment—key steps toward fostering long-term economic stability and inclusive growth.

The OPEC Fund, established in 1976 by OPEC member states, has been a consistent partner of the Kyrgyz Republic since 1997. To date, the Fund has supported nine public sector projects in sectors such as transport, health, education, and water, totaling nearly $100 million.

