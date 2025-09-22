Baku Shipyard advances swiftly in building ASCO’s next tanker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The construction of new tankers at the Baku Shipyard is progressing on schedule under an order from ASCO, part of AZCON Holding, the company stated, Trend reports.

ASCO notes that work on one of the tankers is 27 percent complete, while the other two are around 22 percent finished. The vessels, each with a deadweight of 8,000 tons, are being built according to an innovative design that meets the highest international safety and environmental standards.

The tankers’ specialized construction allows them to fully load in shallow ports, enhancing operational flexibility and providing significant commercial advantages.

ASCO has previously commissioned Baku Shipyard LLC to construct four national tankers, including "Lachin" and "Kalbajar" for oil and oil products, and "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade" and "Zangilan" for both oil and chemical products. The three tankers currently under construction follow the same design as "Akademik Khoshbakht Yusifzade" and "Zangilan."

