Picking consultant for Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan green corridor project starting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The selection process for a consulting company to prepare the feasibility study (FS) for the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan green corridor project will begin soon, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, for the first time, steps are being taken to integrate the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan—a move that will pave the way for the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor and position Central Asia and the South Caucasus as key regions in the global green transition.

“Our cooperation with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in green energy is comprehensive and aims to build a unified regional platform. The first important steps were taken last year in Baku during COP29, where the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed an intergovernmental agreement on strategic partnership in green energy. At the same time, agreements were signed confirming Saudi Arabia’s participation in the projects as an investor,” he explained.

The minister recalled that a joint venture—the Green Corridor Alliance—was established later, with its headquarters in Baku.

“Next month, a tender will be held to select a consulting firm to develop the project’s feasibility study. This process, with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), is expected to begin before the end of this year,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel