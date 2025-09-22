Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
False alarm reported on Ankara-Baku flight

Society Materials 22 September 2025 17:55 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On September 22, 2025, the captain of the “Ajet” airline aircraft, operating the regular Ankara – Baku flight, submitted a report to the relevant services of Heydar Aliyev International Airport regarding an alarm signal on board, Trend reports.

The aircraft safely landed at Baku Airport at 15:55 local time.

In accordance with international security protocols, the procedures were immediately carried out. As a result of the inspection, it was established that the signal was false and no threat was recorded.

The safety of passengers and crew members is always a priority.

Additionally, we inform that the incident did not affect the operational processes of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. All flights are being operated according to the schedule.

