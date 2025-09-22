Uzbekistan, World Bank discuss $14B partnership and regional dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. During his working visit to New York, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga to discuss deepening strategic cooperation, Trend reports.

President Mirziyoyev congratulated Banga on the World Bank’s recent institutional reforms aimed at supporting economic growth in developing countries. Banga, in turn, praised Uzbekistan’s ambitious transformation efforts under the “New Uzbekistan” initiative.

The leaders reviewed avenues to expand collaboration, highlighting Uzbekistan as one of the Bank’s largest partners in Europe and Central Asia. The country’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion, and a regional World Bank office has been opened in Tashkent. The successful III International Forum “From Poverty to Prosperity” in Namangan was also noted.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized that the partnership program should focus on sustainable growth and the efficient, high-quality implementation of projects. Key priorities include poverty reduction, job creation for women and youth, regional development through the “Model Mahalla” program, rural infrastructure, support for private sector projects, expert guidance on privatization, decarbonization strategies, and financial sector transformation.

The meeting also highlighted the World Bank’s role in advancing strategic infrastructure projects across Central Asia.