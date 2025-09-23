Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
BNY to support eurobond issuance and banking growth in Uzbekistan

Economy Materials 23 September 2025 00:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Uzbek president's office

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. During his working visit to New York, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Katinka Wallstrom, Chief Commercial Officer of The Bank of New York (BNY), Trend reports.

The meeting focused on supporting BNY’s plans to assist with the issuance and placement of eurobonds for major Uzbek enterprises, as well as further developing Uzbekistan’s banking and financial sector.

BNY, a leading American banking and investment group, provides a wide range of financial services, including asset management, securities custody, and government and private sector financing.

