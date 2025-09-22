Uzbekistan and U.S. companies agree to establish joint working group, adopt roadmap

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. During his visit to New York, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev reached an agreement with executives of leading American companies to establish a joint working group and adopt a roadmap aimed at accelerating projects and developing new cooperation initiatives, Trend reports via the Uzbek president's office.

The meeting, held at the Uzbek leader’s residence, gathered senior representatives of Traxys, the Colorado School of Geology, FLSmidth, McKinsey, and Go Green Partners. Practical aspects of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation were discussed, with particular attention to the extraction and processing of critical minerals and the creation of sustainable supply chains.

Traxys, a global leader in supplying critical raw materials, has already developed a $1 billion portfolio of exploration and development projects with Uzbekistan. A roadmap was signed to implement advanced technologies and expertise in this sector.

The combined market capitalization of the companies represented exceeds $20 billion, underscoring the significance of the partnership.