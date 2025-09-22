Uzbekistan, Citigroup agree on roadmap to expand financial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 22. During his visit to New York, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with John Dugan, Chairman of Citigroup, one of the world’s largest financial corporations, Trend reports.

Citigroup manages over $2.3 trillion in assets and has a market capitalization exceeding $100 billion.

The sides reviewed the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation. Citigroup has supported successful placements of bonds for Uzbek banks and state-owned enterprises on international capital markets, and maintains an office in Tashkent.

The discussion focused on expanding mutually beneficial collaboration in areas such as structuring IPOs for major state enterprises, issuing Eurobonds, providing advisory support to improve the country’s credit rating, and developing new financial solutions, including trade finance instruments.

President Mirziyoyev and Dugan agreed on a roadmap to further strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan and Citigroup.