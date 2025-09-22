Kazakhstan proposes innovation program with U.S. companies to boost agriculture field

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. During a meeting with American business leaders in New York, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector as a key area for foreign investment, Trend reports.

“We invite American companies to participate in realizing the agricultural potential of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said. He noted that Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world by arable land and is among the top ten global grain exporters.

The president welcomed plans by companies such as PepsiCo and Mars to establish modern, export-oriented production facilities in the country. “These projects will enhance Kazakhstan’s export potential and open new regional markets for our products,” he said.

To further strengthen cooperation, Tokayev proposed the creation of a joint Agro-Innovation Program aimed at developing sustainable agriculture, improving water management, and digitalizing farming practices.