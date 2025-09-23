Uzbekistan taps Franklin Templeton expertise to enhance corporate governance

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. During a working visit to New York, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton, to discuss expanding strategic cooperation aimed at transforming the country’s corporate governance system, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the joint investment fund established with Franklin Templeton, as well as ongoing efforts to reform strategic state-owned enterprises and list their shares on international stock markets.

The parties also agreed on expert support to strengthen the Tashkent Stock Exchange, improve regulatory transparency, protect investor rights, attract global custodians, and implement digital trading platforms.

Additionally, collaboration will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and preparing major state enterprises for IPOs, while incorporating talent development, green economy standards, and overall performance improvement.

Moreover, the sides emphasized the importance of preparation for Uzbekistan’s Investor Day in October.

Franklin Templeton, a leading global asset management and investment services firm with over 100 offices in 30 countries, manages assets exceeding $1.6 trillion and has a market capitalization of over $12 billion.