Kazakhstan eyes transport expansion along Middle Corridor with new Wabtec deal

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan is seeking to expand its transport and logistics sector, with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) offering significant opportunities, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the representatives of the American business in New York, Trend reports.

“We highly value Wabtec’s key role in advancing our engineering and railway transport sectors,” Tokayev stated. “In partnership with this company, Kazakhstan is building not only physical networks but also intelligent, data-driven integrated transport corridors. Today, we witnessed the signing of a new agreement with Wabtec worth over $4 billion, which will significantly strengthen our cooperation with the United States in transport.”

The president also highlighted the country’s aviation sector, noting that flagship carriers Air Astana and SCAT operate Boeing aircraft, forming the backbone of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation fleet. “We are expanding cooperation with Boeing and hope to acquire additional aircraft in the coming years,” he added.