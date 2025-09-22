UN chief meets Tajik president to discuss climate, security, and regional co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 22. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon to discuss key regional and global issues, including United Nations reforms, climate change, terrorism, and developments in Central Asia and Afghanistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Guterres praised Tajikistan’s leadership in water and glacier preservation, highlighting the country’s efforts to safeguard critical natural resources.

He also commended Tajikistan’s constructive role in resolving border disputes and fostering regional cooperation across Central Asia.