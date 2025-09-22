ExxonMobil, Kazakhstan explore advanced oilfield technologies

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods in New York, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the company’s ongoing operations at Kazakhstan's Tengiz and Kashagan oil fields, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration on innovative technologies.

The talks focused on applying advanced methods such as horizontal drilling and production intensification to enhance efficiency and resource development.

The meeting follows a separate discussion between KazMunayGas and ExxonMobil, which resulted in a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies for Kazakhstan’s hydrocarbon sector. Joint technological workshops are planned to further strengthen cooperation and knowledge sharing between the partners.