Baku hosts thrilling second day of Azerbaijan Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The second day of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025) has begun in Baku, Trend reports.

Organized by AZPROMO in strategic partnership with Europe House - Ambrosetti (TEHA), and with informational and organizational support from Euronews and Sea Breeze, the forum is bringing together representatives of government agencies, business leaders, and international investors.

As on the first day of the forum, today is also bustling with activity. The issues being discussed today in the areas of strategic investment, financing, education, healthcare, measures to restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories, etc., have attracted attention to the event. On the second day of the event, panel sessions will be held on public-private partnerships, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and digital healthcare, agriculture, agribusiness, the food industry, industrialization, small and medium-sized enterprises, the green transition, and other topics. The event also featured thematic discussions on various topics, as well as an exhibition dedicated to investment opportunities and the potential of Azerbaijan.

In addition, a ceremony to sign a number of agreements will also take place within the framework of the forum.

In general, the purpose of the forum is to expand partnerships with regional countries of Azerbaijan, located at the strategic junction of East and West, North and South, on specific projects, improve mechanisms for joint action based on mutual benefit, and at the same time further increase awareness of Azerbaijan's transparent and sustainable economy, favorable business environment, strategic development priorities, broad investment opportunities and significant transport and logistics advantages, and promote international interest.

The event brought together more than 1,000 participants, including high-level officials from various countries, representatives of the world's leading local and international companies and financial institutions, think tanks, business representatives, and global investors, and representatives of local and foreign media..

