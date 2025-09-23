Uzbekistan reveals number of U.S. companies investing in its economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. As part of his working visit to New York, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a roundtable meeting with leaders of major U.S. companies, investment funds, and financial institutions, Trend reports.

The event brought together senior representatives including U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for South and Central Asia Serdjio Gor, Special Envoy for Global Partnerships Paolo Zampolli, Deputy Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt, and Chair of the American-Uzbek Chamber of Commerce Carolyn Lamm. Executives from Franklin Templeton, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, NASDAQ, Boeing, Mastercard, Visa, General Motors, Nvidia, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, Air Products, Traxys, FLSmidth, GoGreen Partners, Cleveland Clinic, Cargill, as well as major Uzbek companies also attended.

In his remarks, President Mirziyoyev highlighted agreements reached during his recent talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on expanding economic cooperation and building a strong long-term project portfolio. He underscored the importance of the roundtable in advancing these goals.

Uzbekistan-U.S. economic relations have deepened significantly in recent years, with bilateral trade quadrupling over the past eight years and more than 300 American companies investing in Uzbekistan. A joint National Investment Fund was recently established with Franklin Templeton.

Priority areas of partnership discussed included critical minerals processing, resilient supply chains, IT, artificial intelligence, digitalization, transport and energy infrastructure, “smart” agriculture, and advanced technologies.

U.S. business leaders welcomed Uzbekistan’s improved investment climate and expressed readiness to participate in strategic projects across these sectors.