Kazakhstan boosts agriculture with sweeping support measures
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has allocated over 700 billion tenge (approx. $1.26 billion) to support its agricultural sector, including discounted diesel for farmers and funding for grain drying and equipment leasing. Early financing for 2026 spring fieldwork will begin in November, reflecting strong demand for agricultural support programs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy