Kazakhstan boosts agriculture with sweeping support measures

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has allocated over 700 billion tenge (approx. $1.26 billion) to support its agricultural sector, including discounted diesel for farmers and funding for grain drying and equipment leasing. Early financing for 2026 spring fieldwork will begin in November, reflecting strong demand for agricultural support programs.

