Chief of General Staff pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Hero in Belarus (PHOTO)

Society Materials 23 September 2025 11:31 (UTC +04:00)
Chief of General Staff pays tribute to Azerbaijan's National Hero in Belarus

Firaya Nurizada
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the grave of the National Hero of Azerbaijan, Major Davidovich Anatoliy Nikolayevich, in the city of Slutsk and paid tribute to his memory, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Then, Colonel General K.Valiyev visited the house of the National Hero's mother, Kima Davidovich, and enquired about her concerns. It was noted that the heroism of Major A.Davidovich further strengthened the friendly and fraternal relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Belarus, and his memory is always remembered with respect in both countries.

The mother of the National Hero expressed her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the respect and attention shown to the memory of her son.

