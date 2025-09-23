Kazakhstan, Montenegro discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Montenegro’s President Jakov Milatović on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan views Montenegro as an important partner in the Balkans. The two countries will mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, having developed constructive ties based on friendship and mutual understanding.

Milatović thanked Tokayev for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations, noting that Montenegro has become an increasingly attractive destination for Kazakh tourists. He highlighted that direct flights between Almaty and Podgorica, along with a visa-free regime, have brought the two nations closer.