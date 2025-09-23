Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Thailand hit rough patch in 8M2025
Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Thailand dropped sharply in the first eight months of the year, falling to about 138,000 tons valued at $76 million, down from nearly 377,000 tons worth $234 million last year.
