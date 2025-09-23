Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Turkmenistan and Cuba look to turn new leaf in bilateral ties at UNGA

Turkmenistan Materials 23 September 2025 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmen MFA

Aman Bakiyev
ASHAGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 23. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York, and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The ministers reviewed the current state of Turkmen-Cuban relations across political, diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was given to enhancing cooperation within international organizations and strengthening dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

Discussions also touched on future opportunities in healthcare, agriculture, sports, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.

The sides confirmed their intention to maintain active engagement and to further develop the partnership between Turkmenistan and Cuba.

