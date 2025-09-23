Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 23 September 2025 10:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)
Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, who is visiting Iran, met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev congratulated the new Secretary of the Supreme Council on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on economic cooperation and regional security between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, including the Araz corridor being implemented between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as other joint projects.

Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Iran talk trade and security in high-level meeting (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more