Iran multiplies product imports from Uzbekistan

Iran’s imports from Uzbekistan grew 16.8% in value and 89.2% in weight in the first five months of 2025. Imports rose to 25,300 tons worth $37.4 million, up from 13,400 tons worth $32 million. Key products included cotton, beans, silk, and ammonium nitrate. Overall trade reached 424,000 tons valued at $274 million, a 50.3% increase in value.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register