Azerbaijan, Suriname FMs meet at UNGA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and Cooperation Melvin Bouva on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on advancing bilateral political dialogue, enhancing economic and humanitarian cooperation, and strengthening collaboration within the UN, NAM, and other international organizations.

During the meeting, the ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on exemption from visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service passports.”