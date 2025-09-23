ADB advocates core revision in infrastructure project execution approaches

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. A fundamental revision of approaches to the implementation of infrastructure projects is necessary, ADB's Country Director for Azerbaijan, Sunnia Durrani-Jamal, said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Most of the infrastructure transformation projects are too large-scale, complex, and expensive. The solution to this problem requires a fundamental shift in the approach to the development of our infrastructure, as well as raising the right questions about the ratio of price and quality," she explained.

According to Durrani-Jamal, it's also important to create a favorable environment for development, the potential within state structures to launch and support projects, as well as the mobilization of private capital.

"It's here that international financial organizations have a special value - both in the base markets and in high-risk areas, as we have many interesting financial instruments and structures, including risk guarantees, mechanisms for raising rates, and credit financing," the ADB representative added.

