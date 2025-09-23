Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 23

Economy Materials 23 September 2025 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 23, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to September 22.

The official rate for $1 is 580,996 rials, while one euro is valued at 683,988 rials. On September 22, the euro was priced at 672,288 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 23

Rial on September 22

1 US dollar

USD

580,996

572,374

1 British pound

GBP

784,465

772,006

1 Swiss franc

CHF

732,111

723,591

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,947

60,818

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,420

57,576

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,644

90,074

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,579

6,497

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,202

155,854

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,903,260

1,874,099

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,582

202,490

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,976

387,373

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,778

73,618

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,509,891

1,488,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

420,529

415,458

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

340,500

335,230

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,476

33,003

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,043

13,835

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,950

6,856

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,614

157,246

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,368

43,678

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

382,841

377,868

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,932

152,633

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,545,202

1,522,271

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

452,801

446,079

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,366

470,082

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,213

18,949

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,007

405,856

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,500

106,112

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,666

80,439

100 Thai baht

THB

1,827,628

1,797,291

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,264

136,086

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,227

409,583

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

819,458

807,298

1 euro

EUR

683,988

672,288

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,963

105,749

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,471

209,803

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,031

34,471

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,424

8,483

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,630

169,336

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,763

336,587

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,020,428

1,004,694

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,095

60,722

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,156

163,542

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,502

3,469

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,292 rials and $1 costs 719,711 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,613 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,748 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,01 -1,04 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

