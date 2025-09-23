Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 23, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies dropped compared to September 22.

The official rate for $1 is 580,996 rials, while one euro is valued at 683,988 rials. On September 22, the euro was priced at 672,288 rials.

Currency Rial on September 23 Rial on September 22 1 US dollar USD 580,996 572,374 1 British pound GBP 784,465 772,006 1 Swiss franc CHF 732,111 723,591 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,947 60,818 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,420 57,576 1 Danish krone DKK 91,644 90,074 1 Indian rupee INR 6,579 6,497 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,202 155,854 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,903,260 1,874,099 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,582 202,490 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,976 387,373 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,778 73,618 1 Omani rial OMR 1,509,891 1,488,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 420,529 415,458 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 340,500 335,230 1 South African rand ZAR 33,476 33,003 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,043 13,835 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,950 6,856 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,614 157,246 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,368 43,678 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 382,841 377,868 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,932 152,633 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,545,202 1,522,271 1 Singapore dollar SGD 452,801 446,079 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,366 470,082 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,213 18,949 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,007 405,856 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,500 106,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,666 80,439 100 Thai baht THB 1,827,628 1,797,291 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,264 136,086 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,227 409,583 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 819,458 807,298 1 euro EUR 683,988 672,288 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,963 105,749 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,471 209,803 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,031 34,471 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,424 8,483 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,630 169,336 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,763 336,587 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,020,428 1,004,694 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,095 60,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,156 163,542 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,502 3,469

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 847,292 rials and $1 costs 719,711 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 822,613 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,748 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,01 -1,04 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.

