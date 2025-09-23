Tokayev, Zelenskyy hold talks on UNGA sidelines

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The leaders discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral economic and humanitarian cooperation. During the meeting, President Zelenskyy shared his perspective on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

President Tokayev emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to find pathways toward ending the conflict, noting that dialogue remains essential in addressing the current complex circumstances.