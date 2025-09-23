Azerbaijan-Italy University set to expand with new faculty launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Faculty of Animal Husbandry will begin operating at the Azerbaijan-Italy University this year, the Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijan-Italy University was established a few years ago and currently provides education in the fields of food processing, food engineering and agricultural engineering.

This year, the faculty of animal husbandry will begin operating at the university. This new initiative will make a great contribution to the development of human resources in Azerbaijan," he noted, speaking about strategic cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel