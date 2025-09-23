Azerbaijan multiplies investments in Spain for 1H2025

Azerbaijan invested $47.6 million into Spain’s economy in the first half of 2025, marking a 2.7-fold increase compared to the same period last year. According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Spain accounted for 3.5 percent of Azerbaijan’s total foreign direct investments, ranking seventh among top investment destinations.

