Hungary’s MATE University keen to establish foothold in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Hungary's MATE University is interested in opening a branch in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, another area of ​​interest for global investors and partners is the human capital available in Azerbaijan: "We are investing heavily in education. For example, a new higher education institution has been opened on the basis of a strategic partnership with a university in Italy.

Strategic partnerships play a key role in development, and we believe that it is through these partnerships that Azerbaijan will be attracted to investments," the minister emphasized.