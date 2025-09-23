IFC invests to fuel expansion of Türkiye’s pet food industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced an equity investment in Çağatay Evcil Hayvan Mamaları ve Yem Ürünleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş. (Çağatay Pet Food), the second-largest dry pet food producer in Türkiye, Trend reports via IFC's statement.

The investment will help expand the company's operations, strengthen its direct-to-consumer sales platform, and create jobs in the growing pet food sector and across the entire value chain.

"IFC's joint equity investment in the company, along with Türkiye Growth Fund IV (managed by Turkven, a leading private equity advisory firm in Türkiye), and the EBRD, will enable the construction of a new, state-of-the-art plant that will triple the company's production capacity and enhance its competitiveness in the pet food sector," the statement said.

The investment is expected to increase Çağatay Pet Food's workforce and support more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. IFC will also provide advisory support to increase female employment and implement sustainable practices throughout the supply chain. Overall, the investment is expected to contribute to increased value added in the Turkish economy, deepening market competition, and fostering sustainable and inclusive development.

"The pet food market in Türkiye is experiencing stable growth amid an increasing number of pets and growing demand for high-quality, affordable products. With limited access to capital, IFC is providing essential financing in a challenging macroeconomic environment, supporting Çağatay Pet Food in untapping its potential," the statement emphasized.

