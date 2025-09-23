SOCAR scores big with Italiana Petroli share purchase pact (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has signed a tripartite share purchase agreement with Italiana Petroli S.p.A and MIP S.p.A., Trend reports.

The signing took place in Baku during the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The agreement was signed by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Chairman of the Board of Italiana Petroli S.p.A Ugo Brachetti Peretti.

Meanwhile, the deal holds significant importance for deepening international cooperation in Azerbaijan’s energy sector and for expanding SOCAR’s strategic partnerships.