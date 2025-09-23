Nasimi inspires humanity through poetry and spiritual legacy - head of ICESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the official opening of the "Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality," Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

As part of the opening, an international forum titled “In Search of Eternal Truth” was held, bringing together scholars and researchers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Canada, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Tajikistan, and other countries.

In his video message to the participants, Director General of ICESCO Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik highlighted the significance of the festival, calling it “an honor and a joy” for the organization.

“At the grand Nasimi Festival, we honor the voice of spirit and courage, whose echo resonates through the centuries. Nasimi was a poet-seeker whose verses became songs, whose lines turned into revelations, whose life itself was testimony, and whose heart beat with love for us all. His words stood firm against swords, his spirit overcame fear, and his legacy became a path for those who seek meaning and light,” he stated.

According to the ICESCO chief, Nasimi demonstrated that faith thrives in reflection, worship blossoms in contemplation, and civilization flourishes when poetry, philosophy, and spirituality act together. He emphasized that the poet stands alongside eternal voices such as Rumi, Hafez, and Ibn Arabi, who transformed faith into wonder, silence into search, and words into wings.

Nasimi’s poetry, voiced in Azerbaijani, Persian, and Arabic, carried “the rhythm of unity and the fragrance of sincerity,” noted the Director General.

“Dear friends, our words once again seek identity, peace, and truth. At this moment, Nasimi’s call resonates with the utmost clarity. It urges us to see the Divine within ourselves and others, to rise above divisions, to embrace knowledge as a sacred duty, and to defend self-expression as a gift of freedom. By honoring Nasimi, we revive a tradition of courage, of striving for knowledge, and of beauty. These traditions unite nations and light humanity’s path.

May those who listen draw inspiration, and may the luminous legacy of Imam Nasimi continue to guide our hearts and minds toward light, unity, peace, and prosperity. And, as the poet himself reminds us, within every heart the universe unfolds, and within every soul the sun shines eternally,” added Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik.

Since its launch in 2018, the festival has become both a tradition and a vital cultural platform, created to connect generations and cultures, foster dialogue, and shed light on the profound legacy of the great thinker and poet Imadaddin Nasimi through the lens of contemporary art. This year, from September 23 to 25, Baku and Shamakhi will serve as the centers of an extensive program devoted to exploring the poet’s philosophical and literary heritage, alongside a broad spectrum of events in literature, theater, and music.

