President of Kyrgyzstan holds talks with former UK PM at UNGA sidelines

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 23. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met with Tony Blair, the former British Prime Minister and Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Institute, with particular emphasis on public administration reform.

President Japarov noted that the Institute's recommendations on de-bureaucratization are currently under active consideration by the Kyrgyz government. For his part, Tony Blair outlined the Institute's work in providing advisory support to governments worldwide on modernization, economic development, and digital transformation.

"The hardest thing for governments is to turn words into action. It's important that strategic plans translate into real change that people can feel," Blair remarked during the meeting.

Blair expressed his institute's readiness to continue cooperation, offering to share its extensive experience in de-bureaucratization and in implementing projects in tourism, investment, and banking. Both parties agreed to maintain an expert dialogue and explore launching specific joint initiatives for the socioeconomic development of Kyrgyzstan.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has a track record of working with governments internationally. According to foreign media reports, the organization provided advisory support to Azerbaijan during the COP29 climate summit last year and has previously engaged in consultancy agreements with the government of Saudi Arabia.