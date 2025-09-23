Azerbaijan announces wave of health tourism delegations visiting in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Delegations from about 50 countries are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan for health tourism, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"One of our biggest goals is to develop medical tourism in Azerbaijan," he explained.

According to him, TABIB has been taking measures for the development of medical tourism for a long time.

"In March, many foreign companies working in the field of medical tourism in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which are of interest to us, were invited to our country. In March next year, representatives are expected to visit our country to familiarize themselves with both medical institutions under TABIB and private institutions in the field of medical tourism," Gurbanov added.

