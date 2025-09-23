Iran’s fate in NPT withdrawal rests with Supreme National Security Council – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Iran's Supreme National Security Council may decide whether the country should withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Spokesperson for Iranian Government Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Answering the question about whether Iran will withdraw from the NPT by activating the 'snapback' mechanism, which envisages the restoration of UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, Mohajerani explained that the Supreme National Security Council can find solutions in this direction, and all scenarios are available on this issue.

Mohajerani also said that it's not possible to fully answer this question at the moment.

Speaking about Iran's proposal to European countries, the government official noted that Iran's proposal was logical and balanced.

According to the proposal, the 'snapback' mechanism was not intended to be activated.

If UN Security Council sanctions are restored, this cooperation format will be meaningless.

The UN Security Council has voted to restore sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The decision has been backed by the US, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.

