Eni gets approval to launch biorefinery at Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Eni has received approval from the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security to convert selected units at its Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi (Pavia) refinery into a biorefinery, Trend reports.

The company has now submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (VIA) application and begun the authorization process.

The project will convert the existing Hydrocracker (HDC2) unit using Ecofining technology and build a pre-treatment unit to process waste and residues - the main feedstocks for producing HVO biofuels. Hydrogen will be sourced from existing plants, while supporting infrastructure and logistics will be adapted to accommodate new operations. Traditional fuel production will continue alongside HVO diesel and SAF-biojet production, expected to start in 2028.

Once operational, the biorefinery will handle 550,000 tonnes of feedstock annually, with flexibility to produce both sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and HVO diesel. The new facility will strengthen the site’s role in supplying jet fuel and SAF to northwest Italian airports via existing pipelines and depots.

The project underlines Eni’s commitment, through Enilive, to increase its European biorefining capacity from 1.65 million tons per year to over 3 million by 2028 and more than 5 million by 2030, with the potential to produce up to 2 million tonnes of SAF annually. Enilive already operates biorefineries in Venice and Gela, with additional facilities in Livorno, Priolo, Malaysia, South Korea, and a joint venture in Louisiana (USA).