Sea Breeze Health Valley to give shot in arm to Azerbaijan’s healthcare, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Sea Breeze Health Valley will revitalize Azerbaijan's healthcare, the Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev said on the panel session of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"Sea Breeze Health Valley is not just a healthcare project. At the same time, it will make this area a key pillar of growth and contribute to the diversification of the national economy. This project is one of the main directions for a new healthcare economy and financing models," Musayev added.

The minister noted that the project, in addition to being an international center for medical tourism and scientific research, will create new cooperation opportunities by connecting regional medical operators.