UNEC ranks first nationwide in Stanford University’s TOP 2% list

Stanford University has released the 2024 results of its prestigious TOP 2% ranking of the world’s most influential scientists.

The ranking is based on two principal metrics: “Career-long impact”, which reflects researchers’ publications and citations spanning the years 1788–2024, and “Single recent year”, which captures publications and citations exclusively from 2024.

According to the career-long impact indicator, which evaluates scientists’ lifetime research output and citation performance up to 2024, 21 researchers from Azerbaijan were included in the list. Among them, 5 are faculty members of UNEC. This accounts for 24% of the total, placing UNEC first nationwide. Remarkably, in the previous year UNEC had no representatives in this category.

In the single recent year category, which reflects scholarly contributions made solely in 2024, 41 researchers from Azerbaijan were recognized, of whom 8 are affiliated with UNEC. This corresponds to 20% of the national total, up from 17% in 2023.

Stanford University’s highly esteemed ranking encompasses only the top 2% of the world’s 100,000 most-cited scientists, each with a minimum of five published articles. The assessment spans 22 major scientific disciplines and 147 subfields. Evaluation criteria include total citation count, h-index, authorship position (single, first, or last author), self-citations versus external citations, and citation diversity across distinct publications.