Azerbaijan, China discuss implementation of new investment initiatives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. As part of the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held talks with Den Jinghua, Managing Director of the Silk Road Fund, on strengthening future cooperation and implementing new investment initiatives, the Economy Minister wrote on X page, Trend reports.

''The prospects for the development of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, mutually beneficial projects, and partnership opportunities within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative were reviewed,'' the post reads.

The Silk Road Fund is a Chinese state-owned investment fund established in 2014 to provide financing and investment for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It supports global infrastructure, energy, industrial cooperation, and financial services projects, operating commercially to achieve sustainable returns and promote inclusive development along the BRI routes across Asia, Europe, and Africa.