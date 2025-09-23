Iteca Caspian and CEO announce a strategic partnership with PASHA Bank — the official bank of Azerbaijan’s leading exhibitions (PHOTO)

International exhibitions in Azerbaijan serve as an important platform for attracting investment and establishing new business ties. These events bring together leading companies and industry leaders from around the world and are held with the support of government institutions, reinforcing Baku’s reputation as a key business hub in the region.

As trusted and recognised national brands, the exhibitions have secured a distinguished place in the global exhibition calendar, ranking among the world’s leading international events.

PASHA Bank, one of the largest and most reliable financial institutions in Azerbaijan, is acting as the official bank of the international exhibitions to be organized by Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organisers (CEO) in Baku in autumn 2025 and spring 2026.

This partnership demonstrates a strong synergy between market leaders and reaffirms both the high status of the exhibitions and their contribution to the country’s economic development.

For more than 25 years, Iteca Caspian and CEO have established themselves as leading organisers of international exhibitions and conferences, bringing together thousands of participants, investors, and experts from around the globe.

According to Farid Mammadov, Director of Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organisers, collaboration with a partner such as PASHA Bank underscores the high level and significance of these exhibitions:

“Cooperation with PASHA Bank is an effective synergy. We aim to ensure that each of our exhibitions is as productive as possible for participants. Partnership with the country’s leading bank will enable us to maintain a high level of client service and to develop new directions.

“For PASHA Bank, cooperation with Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organisers and participation in international exhibitions under their auspices represent a valuable opportunity to contribute to the development of the small and medium-sized business segment. We are convinced that the multi-profile exhibitions organised by Iteca Caspian and CEO are becoming focal points for investment, innovation, and new ideas. They promote the exchange of experience and expand opportunities for entrepreneurs, thereby further strengthening the financial stability of businesses. As a reliable partner of the real sector of the economy, PASHA Bank intends to continue supporting initiatives aimed at creating a favourable environment for business growth and fostering a more sustainable and competitive economy in Azerbaijan,” noted Heydar Suleymanov, Managing Director of the Corporate & Institutional Banking Segment at PASHA Bank.

Within the framework of the exhibitions, PASHA Bank has scheduled a series of events and presentations. Visitors will have the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the bank’s products and services at the PASHA Bank booth. This will create additional opportunities for establishing business cooperation and accessing modern financial solutions directly at the exhibition venue. The range of services will include:

Express account opening and card issuance directly on site;

Special financial offers for participants;

Support for international payments and transactions;

Convenient services for foreign visitors.

This long-term partnership covers all major international exhibitions in Baku, including BakuBuild, Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan, Aquatherm Baku, Rebuild Karabakh, Medinex, and others.

The organisers are confident that this alliance will set a new standard of quality in the organisation of business events in the region and serve as a strong incentive for attracting new participants, investments, and projects to Azerbaijan.