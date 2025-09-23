Azerbaijan Metal Company lands spot in Fonte GreenMet’s growing portfolio

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan Metal Company will become an important part of the Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund investment portfolio, the CEO of Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund OEIC, Yerzhan Mussin said at the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my deep satisfaction with the implementation of a joint investment project with friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan, with which Kazakhstan has deep historical and cultural ties.

I am confident that Azerbaijan Metal Company, a joint venture that we will manage in partnership with Daşkəsən Dəmir Filiz LLC, will occupy a special strategic place among the foreign investment projects of Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund and will become an important part of our investment portfolio. This cooperation opens up great prospects not only in economic terms, but also in the exchange of scientific and technical knowledge, the introduction of modern technologies, and the organization of joint innovative production. The implementation of this project will enable Azerbaijan to become a producer of high-quality metallurgical products, which in turn will open a new page in the industrial map of the entire Caucasus region," he said.

Mussin also noted that Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable economic reforms, stable investment environment, geostrategic location, and rich resource potential create exceptionally attractive opportunities for long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation with foreign investors.

“Fonte GreenMet views this cooperation not only as a single project, but also as a strategic partnership platform, and we would particularly like to note our interest in joint investments and other industries in the future,” he concluded.