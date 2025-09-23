Uzbekistan’s Uzum signs deal with DataVolt to expand cloud services

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. Uzum, Uzbekistan’s leading digital ecosystem, and DataVolt, a global pioneer in sustainable digital infrastructure, have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership, Trend reports.

The cooperation aims to strengthen Uzbekistan’s digital infrastructure and create conditions for scaling cloud services. Uzum is actively building its own IT infrastructure, and through this collaboration, it will gain additional capacity to further scale its services.

“What unites Uzum and DataVolt is not only a shared belief in Uzbekistan’s potential, but also a commitment to invest in the foundations required to realize this potential: people, hardware, and services,” said Djasur Djumaev, Founder and CEO of the Uzum ecosystem.

Anil Vijayachandran, Senior Vice President at DataVolt, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership: “Our collaboration with Uzum marks a milestone in DataVolt’s journey to enable Uzbekistan’s digital transformation. By combining Uzum’s market leadership in digital services with DataVolt’s expertise in building sustainable digital infrastructure, we are laying the groundwork for world-class cloud and AI capabilities in the country. We are excited to work with Uzum to accelerate the growth of Uzbekistan’s digital economy.”

The two companies also plan to implement joint projects and initiatives that will highlight the importance of local digital infrastructure and demonstrate how cloud technologies can enhance efficiency in both business and public institutions.

DataVolt develops, owns, and operates data centers with dedicated high-availability renewable energy infrastructure and green fuel solutions, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and scalability. Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, the company also has offices in the USA, Uzbekistan, India, and the UAE, with global ambitions spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Uzum integrates fintech, e-commerce, and banking services for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises in Uzbekistan. Its offerings include a marketplace, express delivery, traditional and digital banking, BNPL services, a car marketplace, and an app for entrepreneurs. Over 17 million people in Uzbekistan use Uzum’s services each month.