Iran shows restraint and responsibility on nuclear issue, FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Iran is taking responsible steps regarding the nuclear issue, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen in New York today, Trend reports.

According to him, any step regarding the activation of the 'snapback' mechanism, which envisages the restoration of sanctions against Iran by the UN Security Council, will not be welcomed unequivocally by Iran.

The meeting exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Finland and issues related to international peace.

Meanwhile, Araghchi is on a visit to New York to attend the session of the UN General Assembly.

The UN Security Council has voted to restore sanctions that had been suspended following the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The decision has been backed by the US, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reinstated on September 26.

The nuclear deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015. This resolution resulted in the lifting of six previous resolutions against Iran and extensive sanctions related to Iran's nuclear program.

The “snapback” mechanism is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). According to these provisions, if one party complains that another has violated the agreement and resolution efforts fail, the issue can be brought before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). If the UNSC accepts the complaint, international sanctions against Iran can be reinstated, and the Security Council members may authorize military operations against Iran.

