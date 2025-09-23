UN SecGen cites Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement as positive development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The past year has brought glimmers of hope, including a U.S.-brokered agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres as he addressed the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"The past year has brought the glimmers of hope, including the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, and the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by the United States. But far too many crises continue unchecked, and impunity prevails," he said.

Guterres emphasized that the Security Council must become more transparent and effective.

On August 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration following the Washington meeting between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian PM.

During the same meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” and signed a joint letter to the current OSCE Chairperson regarding the closure of the OSCE Minsk process, the OSCE Chairperson’s personal representative for the conflict discussed at the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group.